Resident hides in closet and calls 911 in Tarzana home break-in

The intruders left before police arrived in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

A resident called 911 and hid in an upstairs bedroom closet Thursday night when a group of intruders broke into a Tarzana home.

Around 11:30 p.m., someone entered the home surrounded by a wall in the 5700 block of Shirley Avenue in the San Fernando Valley community through a window. The homeowner told police she called 911 after witnessing the break-in, then hid in the bedroom closet.

The intruders left before police arrived. It was not immediately clear whether anything was stolen.

No arrests were reported early Friday. Detailed descriptions of the intruders were not available.

There were no reports of injuries.

