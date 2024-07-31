san fernando valley

Tarzana man speaks out after his neighbor scared off burglars with paintball gun  

The good neighbor said he jumped to action when he spotted a group of would-be burglaries outside a home Tuesday night.

By Helen Jeong and Macy Jenkins

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Tarzana man, whose home was prevented from being burglarized thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor with a paintball gun, spoke out Wednesday after his home was targeted by a group of would-be thieves.

Bret Cohen said he was watching TV with his family Tuesday night in his recreation room when he got a call from a panicked neighbor at around 10:30 p.m.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“He said, ‘Three guy just hopped over your fence!’” Cohen said, adding he and his family had not heard anything. “They could have ran into my house. Thank goodness for Julian for coming out and saving the day.”

Julian, the helpful neighbor who flashed his paintball gun toward the group, said he thought the group of suspected criminals were targeting their neighborhood.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I grabbed my paintball gun like a pepperball gun, and one of my brighter flashlights, hoping that would just scare them off,” Julian said.  

Security camera footage captured the group from running away in their getaway car.

Cohen, while he’s thankful to his brave neighbor, cannot help but to wonder what could have happened.

“Crazy. First of all, what was he thinking? These guys could have had guns. Second of all, what would happen if he wasn’t there?” Cohen said.

The neighbors both said even before the incident happened in their own backyard, they were concerned about a string of burglaries in the San Fernando Valley.

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Fourth break-in tied to Silver Lake prowler who entered homes over weekend

Encino Jul 30

Burglary crew may be focused on Encino homes, LAPD says

Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman said it is her priority to “prevent this string of crimes from continuing.”

“The LAPD has been providing additional patrols in the area, which will be supplemented with support from volunteer reserves,” Raman’s office said in a statement.

Cohen, who also said he had multiple guns inside the home, said he’s beefing up security around his home.

“I just ordered some more security cameras. And my brother's been a cop for 30 years. He gave me some advice on things to do,” the Tarzana neighbor said. “But the reality is that if someone wants to break in, they're going to break in.”

This article tagged under:

san fernando valleyTarzana
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us