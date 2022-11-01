Taylor Swift's ‘Eras' Tour Will Spend Two Days at SoFi Stadium

Taylor Swift ushered in a new era in her discography with the release of record-setting "Midnights," and the pop superstar is celebrating with a new tour, announced Tuesday morning.

She'll hit the road in 2023, making stops in 20 U.S. cities for 27 different concerts for "The Eras Tour," which starts in March.

Two of those concerts, on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 of 2023, will be in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

International concert dates will be announced "as soon as we can," Swift said in her tweet about the tour.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)," Swift said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Artists tagging along on the tour include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and several others.

It's the first tour since Swift's 2018 "Reputation Stadium Tour," which kicked off in 2018 in support of her "Reputation" album.

"Midnights," the star's 10th album, has made Swift the first-ever artist to occupy all 10 spots at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The song "Anti-Hero" has the top spot, followed by "Lavender Haze" and "Maroon." Two official music videos for "Bejeweled" and "Anti-Hero" have combined over 60 million views on YouTube since the album's release.

How to Get Tickets

The tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Fans can register now for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale until Nov. 9 through Ticketmaster. Invitations for that presale will be sent on Nov. 14, and the presale goes live on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Ticketholders of the Lover Fest — which was canceled during the pandemic — will get preferred access to participate in the presale.