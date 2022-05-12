One Teen Killed, Two Hospitalized in Corona Shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were hospitalized early Thursday morning in a shooting at a Corona apartment.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Circle City Drive, according to the Corona Police Department. The victims, whose identities were not released, were identified as a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

Family members said the teen who was killed had just turned 16. He died at a hospital. Two of the victims are brothers, and another is a cousin, family members said.

The boys are from Corona, but it was not immediately clear whether they live at the apartments.

No arrests were reported. Details about what led to the shootings were not immediately available.

"Preliminary information indicates the shooting is an isolated event, and there is no ongoing threat to the public," a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at 951-739-

4916, or leave a message at the city's Crime Tip Line: 951-817-5837.