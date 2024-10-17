Teen stabbed by peer at Rialto middle school

A mother whose teenage son was stabbed in a disturbing on-camera attack while at school is speaking out in hopes it will increase safety on campus.

While Sandra Aguilar’s 14-year-old son recovers from the assault he endured last week, she’s hoping the Rialto Unified School District will take accountability for what happened to her child at Frisbie Middle School.

Aguilar recalled getting the heart-stopping call that her son had been stabbed by another student. And worse, the attack was partially captured on cellphone.

“A friend of my son called me telling me that my son got stabbed,” Aguilar said. “I got crazy and started screaming.”

Aguilar said the assault happened during her son’s P.E. class and video of it was shared on social media.

Rialto Unified confirmed the stabbing happened on Friday and that police were called. Due to the severity of the boy’s injuries, paramedics were called.

It is unclear what, if any, consequences the assailant may face.

“You guys failed me as a district, as a principal and school,” she said. “What are you going to do about it?”

Meanwhile, Aguilar’s son has not returned to school. The boy’s mother said he’s been subjected to bullying over the last two years. The school district said it’s continuing to look into the assault.

“Additionally, parents were notified and updated twice about this incident,” Rialto Unified said in a statement. “Staff was also informed by the administration. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to strengthen communication with parents to make sure that campus safety remains a shared responsibility.”