Teens detained after setting off fireworks in Hermosa Beach

Several people were hurt Saturday evening when a group of teenagers on e-bikes shot fireworks in Hermosa Beach, according to police.

The incident was reported as an explosion at Pier Plaza around 8:30 p.m., police said. Officers determined it was actually fireworks set off by a group of minors, who fled the area.

Police were able to detain some minors believed to be involved in the incident and called their parents. Because law enforcement believes those individuals weren't the ones who actually set off the fireworks, they were not arrested.

Injuries were minimal and ranged from ringing ears to some burn marks on T-shirts. It is unclear how many people were hurt in the incident.

Saturday's incident comes as coastal communities are met with teens on e-bikes causing trouble in the form of assaults, vandalism and riding the vehicles on sidewalks.