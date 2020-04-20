Traffic

Lane Closures Planned All Week on 15 Freeway South of Temecula

One lane will be available for travel at all times, Caltrans officials said.

By City News Service

65588091
Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 16: A pedestrian passes a detour sign as drivers heed the advice of widely-publicized warnings to stay off the roadways while workers demolish the south side of Mulholland overpass on the 405 freeway during the 53-hour total freeway closure dubbed “Carmageddon” for the resulting massive traffic disruptions expected throughout the region, on July 16, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. The bridge is being demolished part of a $1 billion project to add carpool lanes and make other improvements along the 405 freeway from Orange County to the city of San Fernando. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Lanes on both sides of Interstate 15 south of Temecula will be shut down Monday night and for the next three nights as crews continue a $30 million pavement replacement project on the artery, according to Caltrans.

The I-15 Pavement Rehabilitation Project got underway last month and entails replacing the No. 3 and 4 lanes on the north- and southbound sides of the freeway, between the San Diego County line and the Temecula River Bridge.

Crews are slated to begin excavating in the project zone, as well as replacing guardrails and initiating re-striping, over a stretch of the interstate where two lanes will be taken out of service on both sides.

The work is scheduled from 8 tonight to 6 a.m. Tuesday between the Rainbow Valley turnout to Highway 79, and during the same hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and Thursday night into Friday morning.

One lane will be available for travel at all times, Caltrans officials said.

Some daytime work is also planned today through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the No. 1 lane will be closed, according to a Caltrans statement.

Security Paving Inc. is the contractor on the project, which requires replacing concrete panels along the corridor that are gradually deteriorating.

Construction work is slated to run until mid-2022.

More information is available at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-8.

Temecula Mar 24

Temecula Balloon and Wine Fest Postponed

First Alert Forecast Apr 10

Spring Storm Takes Its Time, Drenching SoCal With Another Day of Steady Rain

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

TrafficCaltransTemecula
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World LX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us