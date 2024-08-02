Thief leaves apology note after robbing San Fernando Valley business

Several businesses in the San Fernando Valley were targeted by burglars, but one of the locations was left with something different: an apology note.

Surveillance video from one robbery showed the moment someone broke in through a wall and grabbed the money from the cash register.

Police said at least 10 businesses were hit in the last couple of nights, including three burglaries. Six of those businesses were vandalized.

In one of those burglaries, the thief left a note saying “Sorry, need $ for drugs, won’t come back.”

It was not clear if the same person was behind all of the burglaries.