‘Such a Grinch move.' Thieves steal Christmas decorations from photography studio in Long Beach

The owners of a photography studio are hopeful police can track two thieves that were caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations from their business in Long Beach.

The two thieves, described as a man and a woman, walked away Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. with vintage holiday decorations just as the holiday season rolls in.

"Hopefully someone will come up them and say hey did you really steal from Santa Claus? Did you really steal the holiday spirit?” said f/8 Studios owner, Michael Farmer.

Farmer and his wife Marni, who dress as Mr. and Mrs. Claus during the holidays, say the Grinch-like robbery is enough to land the thieves on the naughty list this year.

"Such a Grinch move," said Marni. "It hasn’t dampen our spirit but we are disappointed to see adults stealing Christmas as grinches during the holidays."

The couple assures they did not recognize the thieves but it's not the first time the studio has been burglarized.

"Six months we were broken into, photography equipment stolen–violating when that happens," said Marni.

Despite the robbery, the Farmer's are happy to see that the community rallied around a local small business even offering to replace some of the decorations.

“Oh that’s lovely? Oh that’s great. This is what brings out the best in people right? We want the community to come together, reinforce the holiday spirit," said Marni.