Thieves use saw to break into Highland Park smoke shop, take off with $8k worth of goods

Roughly $8,000 worth of cash and merchandise were stolen from a Highland Park smoke shop over the weekend after a group of thieves targeted the store.

Surveillance footage captured four people breaking into T/C Smoke Shop on Figueroa Street early Saturday, sawing their way into the business’ locked gates. In a mere two minutes, the thieves ransacked the shop and back office, taking off with cartons of cigarettes and cash.

“Very uneasy,” an employee named Sarah said of the feeling she got upon learning of the break-in. “I mean, I know it's happening a lot everywhere, but it's different when it hits so close to home.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The burglary comes amid a series of thefts recorded across Southern California. Flash mob robberies have targeted malls and luxury stores, leaving shoppers shaken and leading to the creation of a retail crime task force.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced last month the task force will focus on investigating the wave of flash robberies.

“One of the things that concerns me is the overall impact that that has on Angelenos, who will now say, ‘I don't even want to go out and go shopping, I'll just do everything online,’ and that has a severe impact on our economy,” Bass told NBC4 on Monday.

No injuries were reported in connection with the smoke shop burglary. A detailed description of the thieves involved has not been made available.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not announced any arrests in the burglary.