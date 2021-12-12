‘This One Hurts': Fans Mourn Loss of Vicente Fernández

Fans were mourning the loss of Vicente Fernández, a Mexican national treasure and music staple of Hispanic homes for generations.

The king of ranchera music was 81.

As his death was announced early Sunday morning, fans around the world paid their respects to their beloved "Chente" with messages of grief, gratitude and support on social media.

"This one hurts... RIP Vicente thanks for everything," one Instagram commenter said.

"Rest In Peace, thank you for leaving us with your gift," said another.

"He will continue being the KING!" a fan said in Spanish.

I genuinely wanna refuse to believe this. He's truly a legend. Rest in peace. — ⁷SuperTuna's (@HarryStylesXPTD) December 12, 2021

Some of those fans noted the poignance of Fernández's death on Dec. 12, the day many Catholics in Mexico and Latin America celebrate the birth of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Fernández often sang on Dec. 12 to celebrate the day. Mexico's cultural secretary, Alejandra Frausto, paid tribute to the connection in a Twitter statement.

Un 12 de diciembre se va Vicente Fernández, que tantas mañanitas cantó a La Guadalupana. Con profunda tristeza recibo la noticia de que muere uno de los artistas más importantes de la cultura popular mexicana, símbolo indiscutible de la música ranchera. pic.twitter.com/KE2646XVed — Alejandra Frausto (@alefrausto) December 12, 2021

"On one December 12 goes Vicente Fernández, who sang so many mañanitas to La Guadalupana," her statement, originally in Spanish, reads.

Other fans were heartbroken by Fernández's death so soon after that of actress Carmen Salinas, another Mexican icon. She died of a stroke on Dec. 9.

First Carmine Salinas, now Vicente. Icons. — Tío Pepito Salado (@joeymonzo) December 12, 2021

Fernández has sold more than 65 million albums and filmed more than 35 movies. He won three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys, in addition to being named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002.

In 1998, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His songs of love, heartbreak and masculinity are a staple in Hispanic households.