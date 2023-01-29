Three Women Found Dead After Shooting in Beverly Crest Identified

Three women that were found shot and killed after a shooting in Beverly Crest Saturday morning have been identified.

Police responded to calls of assault with a deadly weapon at 2700 block of North Ellison Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found seven individuals had been shot.

Three of them were found dead inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a "short term rental" home.

The three women were identified as 33-year-old Iyana Hutton, a resident from Chicago, 29-year-old Nenah Davis from Boilingbrook, Illinois, and 26-year-old Destiny Sims from Buckeye, Arizona.

Four individuals were injured at the scene. Two of them self-transported themselves to local hospitals and the other two were transported by authorities.

According to police, there was a gathering at the residence but it remains unclear what led to the shooting.

There is still no information regarding who the shooter was and police are still interviewing neighbors and other witnesses to gather more information.

The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the investigation, and anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call 213-486-6890.