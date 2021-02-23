Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Taken to Hospital After Rollover Wreck in Palos Verdes Peninsula

By Heather Navarro

Tiger Woods was in a violent rollover car wreck in the Rancho Palos Verdes area Tuesday, requiring him to be cut out of the car, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Woods was traveling on Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road on the border of Rolling Hills Estates when he crashed at about 7 a.m.

He was the only person in the car and it was a single-car crash, according to LASD.

He was removed from the car and taken to the hospital.

The severity of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A day prior, Woods was on a golf course with former Miami Heat basketball star Dwayne Wade.

This article tagged under:

Tiger WoodsRancho Palos Verdes
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us