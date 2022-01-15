Train Derails Near Package-Cluttered Lincoln Heights Tracks

A train has derailed in the Lincoln Heights area, near the same section of tracks where NBC4 has previously reported thousands of empty boxes left behind by cargo thieves.

The train could be seen, stopped and off the tracks, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Information about what caused the derailment was not immediately available.

Union Pacific, owner of the derailed train, issued a statement shortly after the train derailed.

"This afternoon approximately 17 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed just outside of our LATC yard, the same area where the vandalism has been occurring," Union Pacific said. "The train crew was not hurt. The cause is under investigation."

There was no estimated time for completion of the cleanup.

The derailment happened in an area plagued by thefts of cargo in recent days. Videofrom the scene showed the ground littered with empty boxes from companies such as UPS and Amazon.

Union Pacific has asked the L.A. County District's Attorney's Office to prosecute anyone arrested for the crimes.