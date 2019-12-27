traffic

Travel Slows to a Crawl on an Icy 14 Freeway North of LA

A jack-knifed big rig was just one of the crashes on the mountain pass near Palmdale and Lancaster

By Jonathan Lloyd

Traffic slowed to a crawl Friday morning through a mountain pass due to several crashes, including a jack-knifed big rig, on an icy freeway north of Los Angeles.

Parts of the 14 Freeway were closed due to hazardous travel conditions in the Palmdale and Lancaster areas. The lane and ramp closures come after a cold winter storm left Southern California's mountains coated in snow and ice.

Lanes were blocked on both sides of the 14 Freeway south of Palmdale Boulevard due a crash. One lane was reopened later Friday.

In Lancaster, the Avenue L entrance ramp to the 14 Freeway was closed due to ice.

The 14 Freeway connects Los Angeles and the high desert to its north.

