Hollywood Hills

Tree Falls on Power Lines, Cars and Apartment Building in Hollywood Hills

People were sleeping inside their apartments when the tree fell, but thankfully no injuries were reported.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents of an apartment building in Hollywood Hills woke up to an unpleasant surprise early Wednesday morning, after a huge tree toppled over onto their building, cars and the power lines outside.

The tree fell onto the apartment at Ivar Avenue and Redondo Terrace around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. People were sleeping inside their apartments at the time, but no injuries have been reported.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene on the north side of the 101 Freeway around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, where the tree could still be seen lying across the parking lot.

Crews trying to clean up the tree had to work around the downed power lines. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was also present at the apartment complex to help with the situation.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Southern California Apr 9

Tree Trimmer Found Dead, Hanging Upside Down 50 Feet Up

Wind Advisory Jan 28

‘It Was Just a Matter of Time': Trees Knocked Down During a Windy Night in Sylmar

Ontario Jan 23

As Winds Down Trees Around SoCal, Three People Grateful for Rescue From Impacted Home

The tree caused extensive damage to the vehicles outside. The structural integrity of the apartment complex will also need to be evaluated before residents are allowed back inside.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood HillsLADWPtree
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us