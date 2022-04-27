Tree Falls on Power Lines, Cars and Apartment Building in Hollywood Hills

Residents of an apartment building in Hollywood Hills woke up to an unpleasant surprise early Wednesday morning, after a huge tree toppled over onto their building, cars and the power lines outside.

The tree fell onto the apartment at Ivar Avenue and Redondo Terrace around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. People were sleeping inside their apartments at the time, but no injuries have been reported.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene on the north side of the 101 Freeway around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, where the tree could still be seen lying across the parking lot.

Crews trying to clean up the tree had to work around the downed power lines. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was also present at the apartment complex to help with the situation.

The tree caused extensive damage to the vehicles outside. The structural integrity of the apartment complex will also need to be evaluated before residents are allowed back inside.