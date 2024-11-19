Trump's deportation plans could use military 

Six million undocumented immigrants in California, including 3 million in the Los Angeles metro area, could be impacted by mass deportation plans touted by President-elect Donald Trump and his border czar-designate.

“We are already working on the plan. I’ll be going down to Mar-a-Lago this week to put the final touches on the plan,” said Tom Holman said on FOX news. “We are going to take the handcuffs off ICE.”

Homan said the administration intends to focus of public safety and national safety threats first, with plans to double ICE agents in sanctuary cities if they do not help the administration effort.

“I wish they (sanctuary cities) would sit down and talk with to help, but if they don’t help, get the hell out of the way because we are going to do this job with or without you,” said Homan.

Trump wrote “true” to a a social media post, stating the incoming administration is preparing a national declaration emergency and to use "military assets" to deport immigrants.

“The reality of ICE being resourced and prepared to do that on Day One is unlikely,” said Amanda Schuft, with the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, who believes it will take time to fund and staff the any large scale deportation efforts.

Schuft said undocumented immigrants need to seek legal advice, understand their options and their rights ahead of the administration taking office.

Using the military, as Trump wants, could be tricky.

The Posse Comitatus Act generally prevents a president from using the military as a domestic police force without Congress’ approval.

Republicans will control both houses of congress on January 20th.

The incoming president could also nationalize a state’s national guard, but it’s unclear if using guardsmen for apprehensions doesn’t also violate the posse comitatus act.

It still would require a governor’s sign off.

We reached out to Governor Newsom’s office for comment and are waiting on a response.

“Every day, we are receiving Mexican nationals who want to know more about their rights,” said Carlos Gonzalez, Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles, who said there are 5 million Mexicans living in the United States without authorization and trying to determine next steps.

Gonzalez said coming back to Mexico could be an option, touting that it is now the 13th largest economy the world in need of the talent of its immigrants abroad.

“It’s a middle-class country that can provide opportunities to immigrants that perhaps when they left, they did not see those opportunities available to them,” said Gonzalez.

The American Civil Liberties Union said it's gearing up for a legal fight.

“As we ready litigation and create firewalls for freedom across blue states, we must also sound the alarm that what’s on the horizon will change the very nature of American life for tens of millions of Americans," the ACLU said in a statement.