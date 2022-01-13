Woman, 70, Arrested in Cold Case Slaying

What to Know On Feb. 27, 1993, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Twin Peaks.

Deputies have arrested a 70-year-old woman in connection with a cold case homicide in Twin Peaks, California, where a man was fatally shot in 1993, authorities said Thursday.

On Feb. 27, 1993, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Twin Peaks, an unincorporated area 75 miles east of Los Angeles, following a shooting.

The victim, 35-year-old Rick Hafty, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“At the time, investigators exhausted all leads and the case remained open,” the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday.

Detectives re-opened the case in June, with interviews and another examination of the case's physical evidence. Investigators took Diane Cook, 70, into custody on Wednesday.

Cook is in jail on $1 million bail. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Authorities did not specify what allegedly linked Cook to Hafty's death or whether they knew each other.