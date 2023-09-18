Two arrested after breaking into San Bernardino home, found sleeping inside

Two people were arrested after they were found sleeping inside a residence they broke into in San Bernardino.

Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department arrived at a home on the 600 block of W. 41st Street after reports of a residential burglary.

The victim told the deputies that he had observed two people breaking into his home through his surveillance camera and provided them with a description.

He gave deputies a key to the home and when they entered, they found Andre Eugene Maloy and Natasha Ann Segura sleeping in the residence.

Deputies said Maloy threw a rock through the front window of the home, causing over $400 in damage. they also disconnected and vandalized the surveillance cameras.

According to the victim, the damages caused to the window and surveillance cameras was approximately $1,000.

The pair were arrested for three felony charges, conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism and burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Central Station at 909-387-3545.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or on the website www.wetip.com.