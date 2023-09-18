San Bernardino

Two arrested after breaking into San Bernardino home, found sleeping inside

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Two people were arrested after they were found sleeping inside a residence they broke into in San Bernardino. 

Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department arrived at a home on the 600 block of W. 41st Street after reports of a residential burglary. 

The victim told the deputies that he had observed two people breaking into his home through his surveillance camera and provided them with a description. 

He gave deputies a key to the home and when they entered, they found Andre Eugene Maloy and Natasha Ann Segura sleeping in the residence.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Deputies said Maloy threw a rock through the front window of the home, causing over $400 in damage. they also disconnected and vandalized the surveillance cameras.

According to the victim, the damages caused to the window and surveillance cameras was approximately $1,000.

The pair were arrested for three felony charges, conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism and burglary.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Palmdale 2 hours ago

LA County deputy killed in Palmdale was third generation of family to serve in law enforcement

Gas prices 4 hours ago

LA County average gas price rises for 52nd time in 57 days

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Central Station at 909-387-3545.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or on the website www.wetip.com

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us