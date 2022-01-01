Temple City

Two Gunshot Deaths in Temple City Home

Three children, ranging in age from 5 to 11 years old and believed to be the children of the female victim, were removed from the home unharmed.

By Staff Reports

A man and a woman were found dead in a Temple City home on Saturday morning, in what may be a murder-suicide incident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

LASD officers responded to a call about possible domestic violence, at a home in the 9200 block of Pentland Street in Temple City around 7:15 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When deputies from the Temple Sheriff's Station arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman, believed to be in her late 20s, had multiple gunshot wounds, while the man, also in his late 20s, had "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," the LASD said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children, ranging in age from 5 to 11 years old, were removed from the home. The children were unharmed, according to the LASD. They are believed to be the children of the woman who was killed, and lived in the home.

No other information was immediately available.

TikTok Dec 29, 2021

TikTok Content Moderator Alleges in Lawsuit That Job Gave Her PTSD

Santa Barbara Nov 27, 2021

Santa Barbara Detectives Believe Best Western Shooting of Man and Woman Was Murder-Suicide

domestic violence Nov 18, 2021

Weeks Before Ex Shot Her, NH Woman's Restraining Order Request Was Denied

"Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500," the LASD said. "If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org"

This article tagged under:

Temple CityLos Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentHomicide Investigation
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us