Two Killed in Wilmington Crash

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision in Wilmington Thursday night.

The collision occurred just after 8:15 p.m. in the area of 1753 N. Avalon Boulevard, near Banning High School, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A truck and a sedan were involved in the crash. Video of the aftermath showed flames and smoke spouting from one of the cars.

Witnesses told NBC4 on Thursday that the truck went airborne at one point during the crash.

LAFD paramedics were called to the scene and found one person dead inside one of the vehicles. Paramedics set about freeing a person from inside the other vehicle, but found they had also died.

The intersection near Lomita Boulevard where the crash occurred was blocked off late Thursday for the investigation. Distraught relatives were also seen near the site of the crash.

The names of the two victims have not yet been released. No identifying details were immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.