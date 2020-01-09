Two Men Brutally Beaten With Fists, Bat on Santa Ana Street

Two young men are recovering after being attacked and beaten with fists and a baseball bat as they were walking through a Santa Ana residential neighborhood.

The two men were crossing Wilshire Avenue when a car pulled up, and four young men jumped out to confront them, police said.

One was struck with fists and kicked, the other hit with a baseball bat shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 30.

"It is worrisome," said Maria Macauley, a Santa Ana resident.

The mother of the two men returned to the scene of the crime the next day asking residents to check their security camera video.

After the men crossed Wilshire, a car went by, braked, and four men jumped out, splitting into pairs, cornering one man in front of a fence and striking him there.

The two other attackers, including the one with the bat, caught up with the other young man down the block, knocked him down and went through his pockets.

When the victim got up, he was attacked again before the assailants ran back to their car and drove off.

Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

"Obviously this is a problem for us," he said. "People should be able to walk down street without being beaten up. Our hope is somebody can identify (attackers) and vehicle."