Two people were killed in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys, authorities said Wednesday.

It was reported at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound 405 Freeway at the Burbank Boulevard off-ramp, said California Highway Patrol Officer Dion Conley.

Details were not available, Conley said.

A SigAlert was issued for the far right lane at Burbank Boulevard for the crash investigation and cleanup.