Two People Killed in Memorial Day Party Shooting

By Oscar Flores

Two people were killed early Monday morning in the Florence area of South LA after a shooting at a party.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 6600 block of Makee Avenue, not far from Compton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say two men were found shot at the Makee location -- one died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies located a third victim at the hospital who died from gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's department.

Although the cause of the shooting is still under investigation, LASD says there was an argument at a gathering of at least 20 people. The shooter is believed to have been driving a white sedan but a description of the gunman was not immediately available.

