Two people robbed by group of thieves in Beverly Hills

One of the thieves was brandishing a firearm, according to Beverly Hills police.

A man and a woman were robbed by a group of four thieves along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Police responded to the robbery Saturday around 1:18 p.m. at the 400 block of N. Rodeo Drive.

The pair were waiting outside a boutique when they were approached by four individuals, one of them brandished a firearm, according to Beverly Hills police. An altercation ensued between the victims and thieves.

The thieves came away with two designer handbags, containing cash and cellphones. One of the cellphones was later recovered nearby.

The man and woman sought their own medical attention.

No arrests were made and the Beverly Hills Police Department is still investigating to identify the thieves.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

