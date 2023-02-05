Downtown LA

Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles

Two women were killed in downtown Los Angeles in separate homicides Sunday.

By City News Service

Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had no suspect description and no motive for the attack.

Officers dispatched at 4:07 a.m. to Fifth and Wall streets, regarding a shooting investigation, located a woman between 30 and 40 years old who was shot while seated inside a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and police had no other information available.

