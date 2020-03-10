UC Irvine Student Being Tested For Coronavirus Exposure

UC Irvine officials said Tuesday that "a member of our campus community" who was tested at the Student Health Center for possibly contracting the coronavirus is under quarantine off-campus while awaiting test results from the county.

No details were released about the person, but university officials said the patient's arrival at the campus Student Health Center "was coordinated to avoid exposure to others" and to ensure the person could be safely tested.

Test results on the patient are expected to be returned by the Orange County Health Care Agency within 36 hours, according to the university.

Meanwhile, like UCLA and UC Riverside, UC Urvine officials announced that next week's final exams will be administered remotely. In-person classes are continuing on the campus this week, but UC Irvine will switch to remote courses for the spring quarter.

"In limited cases, such as courses involving a lab, studio instruction or clinical experiences, instructors will need to make accommodations to meet the course requirements whether in person or via an alternative delivery mode," according to a university statement.

Graduate students will switch to remote work "wherever possible." Students living on the campus are being urged to return to off-campus residences and "if possible, to stay at home during the spring quarter."

Like other UC campuses, UC Irvine will cancel all campus events and gatherings of more than 100 participants, and athletic events will be held without spectators.