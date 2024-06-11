Colleges & Universities

UCLA to hold 2024 commencement ceremonies following campus protests. Here's what to know.

The university will host five days of commencement celebrations with over 70 events, just days after authorities forced out another group of protesters.

By Mia Cortés Castro

WHAT TO KNOW

  • UCLA will host around 70 commencement ceremonies and celebrations.
  • There will be no large ceremony to celebrate all graduates simultaneously.
  • Students will be allocated tickets based on the size of their graduation’s venue.
  • Some ceremonies will be livestreamed.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) will kick off its five-day commencement celebrations on Thursday June 13, with over 70 events scheduled for the Class of 2024.

The main commencement ceremony will celebrate graduates in the College of Letters and Science and will take place in three installments. All three ceremonies will be held at the university’s Pauley Pavilion.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Professional School graduation ceremonies will be held at venues around UCLA’s campus, varying in size depending on the amount of graduates. The university will also hold departmental graduation ceremonies for undergraduates at various on-campus venues where students will receive recognitions amongst students in their same areas of study.

UCLA 20 hours ago

At least 25 arrested in pro-Palestinian protests on UCLA campus

UCLA May 24

UCLA Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking protesters at campus encampment

All venues are accessible and will uphold strict bag policies. The larger venues will only allow clear bags, while the smaller venues will allow clear bags and small clutches.

All guests attending commencement ceremonies will require a ticket. Each graduate will be allocated a certain number of tickets depending on the venue their ceremony will be taking place in. Children under 2 years old will not require a ticket for admission.

Earlier this month, Gene Block, the university’s chancellor who will be stepping down at the end of July, wrote in a statement that he is “happy to confirm that UCLA will honor students’ achievements with our regular in-person commencement.”

He described this being particularly important to the Class of 2024, many of whom’s high school graduations were canceled due to the pandemic.

The larger of these celebrations will be livestreamed. The university recommends that those who wish to livestream ceremonies visit the website of the College or department desired to ensure they will be able to do so.

Find the full list of graduation ceremonies, dates, locations, and times here.

This article tagged under:

Colleges & UniversitiesUCLA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us