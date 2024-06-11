WHAT TO KNOW

UCLA will host around 70 commencement ceremonies and celebrations.

There will be no large ceremony to celebrate all graduates simultaneously.

Students will be allocated tickets based on the size of their graduation’s venue.

Some ceremonies will be livestreamed.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) will kick off its five-day commencement celebrations on Thursday June 13, with over 70 events scheduled for the Class of 2024.

The main commencement ceremony will celebrate graduates in the College of Letters and Science and will take place in three installments. All three ceremonies will be held at the university’s Pauley Pavilion.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Professional School graduation ceremonies will be held at venues around UCLA’s campus, varying in size depending on the amount of graduates. The university will also hold departmental graduation ceremonies for undergraduates at various on-campus venues where students will receive recognitions amongst students in their same areas of study.

All venues are accessible and will uphold strict bag policies. The larger venues will only allow clear bags, while the smaller venues will allow clear bags and small clutches.

All guests attending commencement ceremonies will require a ticket. Each graduate will be allocated a certain number of tickets depending on the venue their ceremony will be taking place in. Children under 2 years old will not require a ticket for admission.

Earlier this month, Gene Block, the university’s chancellor who will be stepping down at the end of July, wrote in a statement that he is “happy to confirm that UCLA will honor students’ achievements with our regular in-person commencement.”

He described this being particularly important to the Class of 2024, many of whom’s high school graduations were canceled due to the pandemic.

The larger of these celebrations will be livestreamed. The university recommends that those who wish to livestream ceremonies visit the website of the College or department desired to ensure they will be able to do so.

Find the full list of graduation ceremonies, dates, locations, and times here.