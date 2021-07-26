UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Rank Top 6 in US News & World Report Hospital Rankings

UCLA Medical Center was ranked third and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center sixth in the 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings released Monday by the U.S. News & World Report.

The No. 3 ranking was the highest for UCLA Medical Center in the 32 years U.S. News & World Report has released hospital rankings.

UCLA Medical Center received top 10 rankings in 12 specialties -- diabetes and endocrinology (3), gastroenterology/gastrointestinal surgery (4), geriatrics (4), pulmonology and lung surgery (4), ophthalmology (5), orthopedics (5), psychiatry (5), cancer (8), neurology and neurosurgery (8), urology (8), cardiology and heart surgery (9) and rheumatology (9).

The evaluation of UCLA Medical Center also includes data from Mattel Children's Hospital.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center received top 10 rankings in seven specialties -- cancer (9), cardiology and heart surgery (3), gastroenterology/gastrointestinal surgery (2), geriatrics (10), orthopedics (3), pulmonology and lung surgery (3) and urology (7).

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota was ranked first for the sixth consecutive year. The Cleveland Clinic was ranked second.

Data used in the 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings come from a period predating the COVID-19 pandemic and were not affected by the pandemic's impact on hospitals, according to the U.S. News & World Report. Its methodologies are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing.

The ratings help patients begin their search for care and should be used in consultation with a medical professional, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

The rankings are produced by the U.S. News & World Report with the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina-based research organization RTI International.