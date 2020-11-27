UCLA

UCLA Study Rebuts Beliefs on Survival of Relocated Species, Offers New Conservation Tool to Increase Survival Rates

The study upends the conventional wisdom that a transplant's success improves if it comes from a nearby habitat, as the data showed no connection between geography and survival.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Building on a 20-year tortoise relocation effort by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, UCLA researchers have found that individual genetic variation was the key to a transplanted species' survival, in research published Friday in the peer-reviewed journal Science.

The study upends the conventional wisdom that a transplant's success improves if it comes from a nearby habitat, as the data showed no connection between geography and survival.

"It flies in the face of what we know from other translocation studies, but lots of genetic variation was hands-down the best predictor of whether a tortoise lived or died," said UCLA professor Brad Shaffer, a conservation ecologist and senior author of the study.

Getty Images
BARSTOW, CA - MAY 28: USFWS biologist Kerry L Holcomb checks out a male Mojave desert tortoise crossing a dirt path in North Barstow. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Climate change increasingly makes relocating threatened species necessary, despite the tactic's frequently low success rate. UCLA's research offers a fast, inexpensive new conservation tool to increase survival rates when moving endangered plants and animals.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

help 4 the hungry Nov 19

NBC4's Annual Help 4 the Hungry Kicks Off to Support Regional Food Banks

Freeway Crash 2 hours ago

One Person Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash in Castaic

The researchers sequenced the DNA of Mojave desert tortoises that were relocated around the same time period. They found that survivors averaged 23% greater genetic variation, or heterozygosity, than those that perished.

From 1997-2014, U.S. Fish and Wildlife translocated approximately 9,100 threatened Mojave desert tortoises that were abandoned as pets or pushed out by development. They were relocated to a 100-square kilometer site in Ivanpah Valley, southeast of Las Vegas. The threatened species, native to the southwestern U.S. and northwestern Mexico, is under consideration for endangered status in California.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

UCLACaliforniaanimalsstudywildlife
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us