Unauthorized drone usage in double digits amid SoCal's firefight

The number of unauthorized drone incidents over the Los Angeles County Fire zones are now "well into the double digits" Akil Davis, Assistant Director in Charge of the Los Angeles Field Office, told NBC News Saturday.

The most serious of those incidents was a drone strike that ripped a hole in a Superscooper Thursday morning as the water dropping aircraft was involved in water drop sorties over the Palisades fire zone, temporarily ground other firefighting aircraft and putting the specialized Canadair out of commission until at least Monday and possibly beyond that.

Investigators have recovered pieces of the drone, which are being examined by the FBI and partner agencies. Thus far, there have been no arrests or charges in any of the cases as the investigations continue.

Drones are illegal to fly in areas where there is temporary flight restriction instituted by the Federal Aviation Administration that included the fire zones and operators can be cited. But in cases like the done strike, the investigation could lead to Federal charges.

Davis would not detail the location and number of counter drone personnel or the mitigation equipment they employ.

Law enforcement officials have said that drone operators who run afoul of the rules typically fall into one of three categories the "clueless, criminal and careless."