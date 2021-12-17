Unemployment Rate Drops in LA County

Los Angeles County's unadjusted unemployment rate fell to 7.1% in November, down from 7.8% in October, according to figures released today by the state Employment Development Department.

The rate in October 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was 11.9%.

In Orange County, the November jobless rate was 4.1%, as compared with 4.7% in October and 6.6% last November.

The comparable rate statewide for the same period was 5.4%, lagging a national estimate of 3.9%.

Since February 2021, California has added 977,200 total nonfarm jobs, averaging out to more than 97,000 jobs per month. The gain for October to November was another 45,700 jobs, which accounted for nearly 22% of the nation's 210,000 overall jobs gain for the month.

Eight of California's 11 industry sectors picked up jobs in November, with Professional & Business Services leading the way with 18,800 jobs.

Educational & Health Services also showed good month-over-month gains thanks to strength in Ambulatory Health Care Services and Educational Services, according to the EDD.

The construction industry showed a loss of 1,700 jobs, which the agency attributed to reductions among specialty trade contractors.