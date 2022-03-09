USPS

USPS Hosts Three Job Fairs in Los Angeles

The post office is hiring for city carrier assistants.

By City News Service

The United States Postal Service is hosting job fairs at three locations in Los Angeles, the first on Thursday in West LA.

The post office is hiring for city carrier assistants. Assistance will be provided to those in attendance to create an employment profile and immediately apply for jobs.

The job fair at the West LA Post Office, 11270 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Job fairs are planned at the Redondo Beach Post Office, 1201 N. Catalina Ave., on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Torrance Post Office, 2510 Monterey St., on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Starting pay for city carrier assistants is $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online only on this website.

