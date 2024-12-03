Controversial Van Nuys Airport lease to be reconsidered by LA City Council

The Los Angeles City Council was set Tuesday to reconsider a controversial Van Nuys Airport lease.

Bonseph Helinet Aviation Services is seeking a five-year lease with possibly extending for up to 25 years, for 4.22 acres of land and 17,253 square feet of office and hangar space at the Van Nuys airport.

If approved, the group would seek entitlements for a $26 million redevelopment project at the site, including two new 30,000-square-foot hangars, 15,000 square feet of terminal/shop space, 72,000 square feet of renovated ramp areas, among other improvements.

Proponents of the lease say it would bring economic growth to the area, however, others worry about increases to noise and air pollution.

“There must be no additional expansion of the Van Nuys airport,” one homeowner said at an open town hall meeting.

“I am woken up regularly through my double pane windows and white noise machine,” said another.

This is the second time the lease has come before the city council. The discussion will begin at 10 a.m.

In March, the City Council rejected the lease after environmental concerns were raised by San Fernando Valley residents who live in proximity to the airport. Council members also cited concerns with the request for proposal -- or bidding -- process, also known as an RFP.

The council's action prompted a lawsuit by Bonseph Helinet, which accused the council of violating the City Charter by failing to act on the lease proposal within 30 days -- instead waiting more than 15 months after the lease had been approved by the city's Board of Airport Commissioners in 2022.

The company also accused the city of overstepping its authority over Los Angeles World Airports, a proprietary department overseeing LAX and VNY.