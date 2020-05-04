Ventura County Fair Latest to Be Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The 2020 Ventura County Fair was canceled Monday because of coronavirus concerns in a unanimous vote by the event's board of directors.

“Every year thousands of happy faces come through the fair gates to enjoy the county’s most timeless tradition,” said CEO for the Ventura County Fairgrounds Barbara Quaid. “It is because of those smiling faces that we are completely comfortable with this decision. We are already looking forward to welcoming everybody back in 2021 when we will resume the 145th Ventura County Fair."

This decision marks only the second time the fair has been canceled. The fair was canceled during World War II.

The 12-day event in August has about 300,000 attendees each year.

The fairgrounds will begin planning for future events once it has been deemed safe to do so, fair officials said.

For now, the fairgrounds are on standby to be utilized for emergency operations services.

"We’ve partnered with Food Share to serve as a food distribution site and will continue looking for ways that we may serve the community," Quaid said.

The announcement comes almost a week after the Orange County Fair canceled fair plans amid Covid-19 concerns.

As of Monday, Ventura reported more than 550 cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths.

“We are thankful to the healthcare workers and those who are on the front lines making extraordinary efforts to help others during this great time of need,” Quaid said.