Ventura County Supervisor Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle in Oxnard

The chairman of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors was killed after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Oxnard Friday night.

At approximately 6:40 PM, officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The victim was identified as former Oxnard City Council Mayor Pro Tem, and current District 5 Chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors Carmen Ramirez.

"Our County mourns the loss of our Chair of the Board Carmen Ramirez. Chair Ramirez was a pedestrian involved in a vehicle accident in Oxnard and passed away this evening. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and her City and County community," the County of Ventura said via Twitter.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash occurred at West Seventh Street and South A Street.

The vehicle, a 2020 GMC Sierra, driven by a 38-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Seventh Street towards A Street, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Ramirez was crossing the street within the crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Supervisor Ramirez was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff at 805-385-7750.