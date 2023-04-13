‘Very Good Boy': Family Mourns 17-Year-Old Killed in Koreatown Robbery Shooting

A 17-year-old boy and his friend were sitting in a parked car in LA's Koreatown area and talking about where to eat Tuesday when they were approached by an armed man who asked them for money.

What happened in the seconds that followed left the teen's family devastated.

When Dylan Ramirez's friend behind the wheel of the car took off, that man opened fire and killed Dylan.

No arrests have been reported in the failed robbery attempt. A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

Loved ones gathered Wednesday night to mourn.

"I feel very sad," said father Ricardo Ramirez. "Very sad because I love my son.

"He was a very good boy. He likes to play on his scooter. He goes to school like any other kid."

The shooting was reported at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Seventh Street near Berendo Street. After the shooting, Ramirez's 16-year-old friend drove to Olympic Boulevard and Burlington Avenue in the Pico-Union district in search of help.

A LAPD officer provided emergency medical care, but Dylan died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the killing was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.