Vicente Fernández Statue Unveiling to Be Held in Walnut Creek

In honor of the late Mexican singer, Vicente Fernández, Walnut Park will be holding a two-day statue unveiling at Plaza La Alameda on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.

The four ton statue will display the artist mounted on a horse, an exact replica which is displayed next to his grave in the Mexican State of Jalisco.

The Grammy award winner passed away at age 81 in the city of Guadalajara after being hospitalized for four months.

Before his death, the artist had undergone surgery after he suffered a fall at home that left him on a ventilator.

Shortly after, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, making his recovery difficult.

Best known for his songs “Por Tu Maldito Amor”, “Volver, Volver”, and “El Rey,” Fernandez performed in a style rooted in traditions of rural Mexico. Alongside Mariachi, he would sing about love, heartbreak, life journeys and righteousness.

Over the course of his six decade career, his music became the soundtrack of millions around the world. His impact on Latin American communities living in the U.S lives on.

Now, to commemorate his ever lasting legacy, the Asociación de Jaliscienses Unidos en Acción (AJUA) is gearing up for the reveal on Friday.

AJUA is a coalition of various associations that aim to strengthen the and fortify de Jalisciense community in Southern California through outreach and community events .

AP/Claudio Cruz, archive In this Feb. 14, 2009, file photo, singer Vicente Fernández performs in a Valentine's Day concert in the Zócalo in Mexico City.

Director of Culture for AJUA, Osvaldo Mendoza explained what a statue of this caliber means to the community. “Having this statue here in Los Angeles is very important for our culture and to tell teenagers that they can be artists like Vicente Fernandez…that they can be successful too.”

Fernadez’s statue is also a way of bringing the community members closer to their Mexican roots, Yannett Navarro of AJUA, said.

The two-day event is set to take place Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. where a mariachi contest will be held.

The first-place winner will receive $1,500 and the second-place winner will earn $1,000 while the third-place winner will take home $500.

Live performance by El Mariachi Cielito Lindo will take place during the event.

You can also expect to see Mexican culture ambassador, Livette Ruvalcaba who is known as “La Catrina Andante” who aims to bring Mexico wherever she is through her embroidered traditional makeup and costumes.

For more information visit the AUJUA website.