Victim Speaks Out After Attack at Elton John Concert

One person is under arrest and the victims are at home in West Covina after being treated for their injuries after an attack at an Elton John concert.

The man suffered a concussion and a broke leg while his wife suffered a serious bruise to her head.

The man did not want NBC4 to reveal his last name.

Thursday night, Jaime and his wife had just enjoyed the first of Elton John's three-concert series at Dodger Stadium.

They decided to leave early to avoid traffic and were sitting in their car in the parking lot preparing to leave when suddenly someone smacked their outside rear view mirror and Jaime got out demanding to know who did it.

"She comes up and the girl says, 'I did' and then she threw a punch at me. That's what started it," Jaime, who spoke to NBCLA and asked to remain anonymous, said.

Cellphone video from a witness captured the mini-melee that followed.

Jaime a 63-year-old man was knocked to the ground by a small group of large men.

He says when his wife jumped out to pull someone off of him, someone grabbed her by the hair.

"That's when that bug guy came and pushed her down to the ground," Jaime said.

NBC4 is not revealing the names or showing the faces of the people that have linked to the individuals in the video due to the ongoing LAPD investigation.

There has been and outpouring of support online and social media users have helped identify at least four people within 48 hours.

Jaime says he's so proud of his daughters for making that happen and he's hoping other eye witnesses will come forward to help the LAPD when a police report is finally completed.

"I'd just say, 'Hey man it could've been your kid, your mother, your father,' so we've got to take care of each other," Jaime said.