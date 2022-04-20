Double Homicide

Victims Identified in Gruesome Anaheim Double Murder

Griffin Robert Cuomo, 23, and Jonathan Andrew Bahm, also 23, were both stabbed to death in their Anaheim apartment early Tuesday morning, police said.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The two were roommates, according to police.

Anaheim police received a call around 6:30 a.m. for a possible assault in progress, the Anaheim Police Department said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California.

Officers traveled to the apartment in the 2100 block of E. Katella Avenue, and found the two men dead.

A 26-year-old Irvine resident, Ramy Fahim, was also found inside the apartment, with a minor injury, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and was then interviewed about the incident. Fahim was then arrested on suspicion of double murder.

His gray Honda Civic was parked nearby, next to Angel Stadium.

A knife, which police believe was used in the murders, was also recovered from the crime scene.

Police have confirmed that Fahim was coworkers with Cuomo, but have not yet provided any possible motive for the murders -- that is still a "mystery," Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said Tuesday.

Fahim was booked at Anaheim City Jail without bail, pending a court appearance.

