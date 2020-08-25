Man Accused of Attacking Woman, Raping 15-Year-Old After Offering Them a Ride

A man who offered a ride to a 20-year-old and a teenager before he was accused of attacking them both, and allegedly raping the younger girl, was arrested in Victorville, police said Monday.

Adrian Alloway, 35, a resident of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of rape, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child Aug. 23, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

Victorville police said Alloway picked up a 20-year-old woman Aug. 22 and offered to give her a ride from Victorville to Apple Valley where they would pick up her friend, a 15-year-old girl. Police said they were strangers before he picked her up.

Alloway then drove the two to his relative’s house in Apple Valley where he allegedly exposed his genitals and groped the 15-year old female, police said. The teen pushed him away, and he stopped.

The trio left the house at 1 a.m. and after driving around for hours in the High Desert area, Alloway stopped the car. It was 8 a.m. at that point.

Police said he stopped at Center Street Park in Victorville and ordered the teen out of the car.

Police said he then drove away with the 20-year-old woman in the car, and was accused of trying to force her into sex acts. She managed to escape.

Alloway then went back to where the 15-year-old was and told her he would drive her home.

He stopped the car in a shopping center parking lot in the 12200 block of Palmdale Road. Police said Alloway then allegedly raped the girl.

She managed to get away after the attack, and call her mom to pick her up.

Alloway was taken into custody the following evening at his home.

He was being held on $250,000 bail at at High Desert Detention Center.

He is due in Victorville Superior Court on Aug. 25.

Anyone with information about the suspect or attack is asked to contact Detective T. Bechtol or Deputy Al Quezada at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or visit www.wetip.com.