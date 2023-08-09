Video: Taco stand vendor attacked in Watts

Police are searching for a woman who was caught on video attacking a taco street vendor in the Watts area of Los Angeles.

The incident happened at the Tacos Ortiz taco stand located on 1651 E. 103rd Street on Sunday at around 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the street vendor, the woman had been taking tacos without paying.

They say this has happened a few times in the past, but this time they denied her service.

According to LAPD, the woman used pepper spray on the street vendors.

The video shared on social media shows the woman grabbing and shaking their table.

At one point she grabs their street sign and throws it at them.

The woman is then seen getting into the passenger side of a pink vehicle and speeding away.