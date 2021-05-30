Violent Threat in Lakewood Doesn't Appear to Be Credible: Authorities

Officials said a social media post circulating online threatening violence in Lakewood does not appear to be credible.

Multiple social media users shared a post on Sunday alleging a Lakewood resident threatened to commit violence in the city.

The Lakewood Sheriff's Department said they were aware of the post and of the person who allegedly made it. "The Sheriff's Department has told Lakewood city officials that they do NOT believe the threat is credible," a press statement said.

"However, the Sheriff's Department is taking all steps to quickly address the threat and the person who may have made the social media post, who may or may not be the person identified in the post."

The LA County Sheriff's Department said "[Lakewood] detectives are investigating the threat and the person named in the posted threat is cooperating with the investigation."