Viral Video of Client Complaining About Trans Woman in LA Spa Sparks Protests

The incident occurred last weekend at Wi Spa at 2700 Wilshire Blvd.

Dueling demonstrations over trans rights were planned in Los Angeles Saturday, fueled by a viral video posted by a woman upset that a person who identified as a trans female was allowed to disrobe in the women's section of an upscale Koreatown spa. 

The incident occurred last weekend at Wi Spa at 2700 Wilshire Blvd. The irate customer posted the video on Instagram under the username Cubana Angel, and it quickly drew widespread exposure and support from many others on the site. 

The woman can be heard complaining to a staff member at the counter of the establishment. “So, it's OK for a man to go into the women's section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls -- underage -- in your spa? Wi Spa condones that, is that what you're saying?” she asks. 

Another customer tells the woman to go somewhere else if she's offended. “You go somewhere else!” she replies. “You go somewhere else!” 

Another male customer attempts to defend the trans person, who is not seen in the video, but the woman isn't convinced. “He's a man. He is a man. He is not no female,” she says.

Another customer can also be heard complaining and asking for her money back. 

Wi Spa defended its policy in a statement to Los Angeles Magazine. 

“Like many other metropolitan areas, Los Angeles contains a transgender population, some of whom enjoy visiting a spa,” the statement said. “Wi Spa strives to meet the needs of all its customers.” 

A protest was scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in front of the business by those opposed to the policy, but supporters of trans rights with the group SoCal Antifa planned to show up two hours earlier for a “No Bigotry in L.A.” rally. 

And solidarity demonstrations supporting the trans community were also planned Saturday and Sunday at nearby MacArthur Park.

