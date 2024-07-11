California Wildfires

Vista Fire on Mt. Baldy expands, showing no signs of slowing down

The wildfire has scorched at least 2,700 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest.

By Helen Jeong

San Bernardino National Forest Service

The Vista Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest continued to grow Thursday despite hundreds of firefighters working overnight to contain the blaze. 

The wildfire burned about 2,700 acres with 0% containment as of Thursday, the San Bernardino National Forest Service said, adding firefighters worked overnight to establish containment lines in the rugged terrain of the mountain.

“High heat, low humidity and windy conditions will continue to drive fire activity,” the San Bernardino National Forest Service said. “Fire behavior will remain active throughout the day.”

As a heat advisory was in effect until Thursday evening, canyon winds as well as hazardous objects, such as falling trees and rolling material, continued to pose a challenge for the fire crews.

“In drainages running east to west, wind funnels and sharp bends in canyons can cause gusty, erratic winds and increase risk of spot fires,” the San Bernardino National Forest Service explained. 

As the Mt. Baldy Resort continued to be under an evacuation order, the fire was threatening more than 400 structures in the area.

Roadways leading to Lytle Creek were closed to the public.

Fire officials scheduled to hold a community meeting for Lytle Creek residents Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Lytle Creek Community Center. The meeting, which was expected to be open to residents only north of Glen Helen Parkway, will be live-streamed on the San Bernardino National Forest Facebook page.

Hikers were urged to stay off the hiking trails on Mt. Baldy. 

