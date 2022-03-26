Vote Centers Open for Assembly District 62 Special Election

Vote centers are open for the April 5 special primary election for Assembly District 62, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said Saturday.

The vote centers will remain open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting or to drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots.

All centers will follow public health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

The election was called by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the seat formally held by Autumn Burke, who resigned on Jan. 31 for personal reasons.

The heavily Democratic district includes portions of the Westside and the South Bay regions of Los Angeles County.

The four certified candidates -- all Democrats -- are:

Councilwoman/council member's deputy Angie Reyes English;

Businesswoman and nonprofit director Tina Simone McKinnor;

Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles;

Neighborhood council member Nico Ruderman.

More information about this election can be found here.

Vote centers can be found using this interactive map.