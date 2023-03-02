Watch: Boulders Tumble Onto Canyon Road in Malibu Rockslide

A section of road in Malibu reopened Thursday after a frightening rockslide caught on camera blocked the route for hours.

Malibu Canyon Road was blocked Wednesday afternoon south of Piuma Road due to falling rocks and a mudslide triggered by recent rain. The road reopened Thursday morning.

The dramatic slide was captured on video, which shows a law enforcement officer at the scene scrambling as the hillside collapsed. No injuries were reported.

The slide was one of several this week, including one that closed a stretch of Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area. The canyon road above Los Angeles was blocked following the collapse of a backyard hillside on Tuesday.

The latest in a series of winter storms moved out of the region Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected into the weekend.

The recent winter storms have caused damage across Southern California including downed power lines, fallen trees and sinkholes. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News on March 1, 2023.