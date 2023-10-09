Watch live: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

During Hispanic Heritage Month, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 have been highlighting the outstanding work and contributions Hispanic people make every day in our community.

With their talent and leadership, these Californians encompass the richness of Hispanic culture and inspire others to follow their dreams and achieve similar success.

You can watch their amazing stories in our “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage” special in the player above. You can also read and watch more inspiring and remarkable stories of Hispanic success in the Celebrating Hispanic Heritage section of our website.