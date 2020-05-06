Watch Live: LA Mayor Announces Reopening Plans for Some Businesses, Trails, Golf Courses

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti provided more details on so-called "non-essential" businesses opening Friday, with the mayor saying trails and golf courses opening Saturday.

Toy stores, flower shops and certain retail would be open for curbside pickup only starting Friday, the mayor said.

Runyon Canyon will remain closed, but city trails and golf courses will be allowed to open with social distancing measures in place, including requiring masks on trials.

