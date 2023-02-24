Watch: See How Big Bear's Valiant Eagles Are Weathering the Snowstorm

Cold, wind, snow and an intrusive raven.

Big Bear's bald eagles have seen it all this week.

The eagles, Jackie and Shadow, are protecting their eggs and nest from unusually harsh winter weather in the mountains of San Bernardino County. Live camera views showed the eagles' next piled with snow as a powerful cold storm brought potentially historic snowfall to the Big Bea area.

The San Bernardino County mountains are under a blizzard warning through Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service-San Diego said the blizzard warning is the first ever declared by the office.

But the storm isn't the only threatening element faced by the eagles.

On Sunday, a cawing raven apparently was too close to the nest. The intruder received a sharp screech from the eagles, who patroled the nest for several minutes.

